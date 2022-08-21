Saints Reportedly Cut Running Back Sunday Morning

NEW ORLEANS - DECEMBER 19: A helmet of the New Orleans Saints sits on the ground before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at the Louisiana Superdome on December 19, 2009 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints have several good running backs and not many more spots in the backfield to fill heading into 2022. So one running back is apparently getting cut off from the rest today.

According to Saints insider Nick Underhill, the Saints are waiving veteran running back Devine Ozigbo. It was his third stint with the team.

The Saints had signed him in May, two weeks after being released by the New Orleans Saints. He will now be looking for his third team of the 2022 calendar year.

In four NFL seasons, Ozigbo has 11 carries for 25 yards and 13 receptions for 72 yards. Most of that production has come in 19 games for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Cutting Devine Ozigbo leaves the New Orleans Saints with Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram as their top running backs. Tony Jones Jr., Dwayne Washington and rookie Abram Smith are going to be competing for backup and third-down roles.

Though with Kamara possibly facing a suspension, the other four could be facing a bigger role with the team early in the season.

The Saints are heading into a bit of a transition year with Dennis Allen becoming the team's new head coach. A lot of changes are happening and there's no telling whether it's going to make the Saints into a playoff team or a cellar-dweller.

