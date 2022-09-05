Saints Reportedly Get Positive Injury News On 2022 1st-Round Pick

NEW ORLEANS - DECEMBER 19: A helmet of the New Orleans Saints sits on the ground before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at the Louisiana Superdome on December 19, 2009 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints got some good news on their top draft pick from this past April.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Trevor Penning isn't going to miss the entire 2022 season due to foot surgery.

He has a chance to be ready by early November and will definitely be able to practice with the team.

Penning tore a ligament in his foot during the Saints' final preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

He only got to play 10 snaps before he was carted off the field.

Penning had a chance to earn the starting job going into the season, but that will have to wait until he comes back. James Hurst will now start at left tackle for a good chunk of games.

Still, this is good news for Penning since he'll now be able to make his NFL debut a little over halfway through the season.