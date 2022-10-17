Saints Reportedly Get Unfortunate Injury News For Thursday

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: A New Orleans Saints helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints got some brutal injury news on Monday morning.

According to Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune/NOLA.com, the Saints aren't expected to have cornerback Marshon Lattimore, or wide receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry for Thursday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Lattimore has been dealing with an abdomen injury, while Thomas has had a foot injury. Landry is also continuing to nurse an ankle injury.

All three were inactive for the Saints-Bengals game and it definitely showed at the end. The Saints were up for the majority of the game but didn't have enough juice to close it out.

They ended up losing by four, 30-26, and are now 2-4 overall. Even though they're below .500 and are banged up, they'll have a winnable game on Thursday night when they take on the Arizona Cardinals, who are another below-average team.

Kickoff will be at 8:15 p.m. ET and it'll be shown on Amazon Prime Video.