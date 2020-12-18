Saints Reportedly Made Decision On WR Michael Thomas

The dance of ins and outs with continue for Michael Thomas and Drew Brees this weekend.

In a somewhat surprising twist, Brees was cleared from his rib injuries on Friday morning. But, the Saints have reportedly made another injury decision this afternoon. Thomas will be held out of Sunday’s game against the Chiefs with the ankle injury that’s plagued him all season.

Michael Thomas has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) December 18, 2020

This will be the seventh game the New Orleans star wideout has missed this year. With Brees’ injury occurring in Week 10, Thomas has only played a little over one game with the Hall of Fame QB in 2020.

As a result, the All-Pro wide receiver’s numbers have dropped significantly this season, averaging a career-low 62.6 yards per game and zero touchdowns. With Taysom Hill at quarterback, Thomas has seen two games with single-digit targets.

Last year, Michael Thomas led the NFL in receptions (149), yards (1,725) and yards per game (107.8).

Unfortunately for the Saints, this duo will yet again be deprived a chance to take the field together. New Orleans really could’ve used his elite receiver talent this week against the NFL’s most prolific offense. 12-1 Kansas City a tough welcome-back gift for Brees.

With Michael Thomas out, much of the receiving load will likely be placed on the shoulders of Alvin Kamara. With Hill at QB, Kamara’s receiving and rushing yards dropped significantly. But with Brees back, the prolific running back should return to his role as one of the NFL’s premier all-purpose players.

The Saints will face off against the Chiefs on Sunday afternoon.