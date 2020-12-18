Saints Reportedly Made Decision On WR Michael Thomas

The dance of ins and outs with continue for Michael Thomas and Drew Brees this weekend.
In a somewhat surprising twist, Brees was cleared from his rib injuries on Friday morning. But, the Saints have reportedly made another injury decision this afternoon. Thomas will be held out of Sunday’s game against the Chiefs with the ankle injury that’s plagued him all season.
Michael Thomas has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs
— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) December 18, 2020
This will be the seventh game the New Orleans star wideout has missed this year. With Brees’ injury occurring in Week 10, Thomas has only played a little over one game with the Hall of Fame QB in 2020.
As a result, the All-Pro wide receiver’s numbers have dropped significantly this season, averaging a career-low 62.6 yards per game and zero touchdowns. With Taysom Hill at quarterback, Thomas has seen two games with single-digit targets.
Last year, Michael Thomas led the NFL in receptions (149), yards (1,725) and yards per game (107.8).