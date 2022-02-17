Despite conducting several offensive coordinator interviews, the New Orleans Saints are sticking with Pete Carmichael at OC, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Carmichael has been the Saints’ offensive coordinator since 2009 and will now work under his longtime coworker Dennis Allen.

Important news for the #Saints: Pete Carmichael will stay as the offensive coordinator, source said. The team did several OC interviews, but came back to the best option being on their staff. More continuity in NO for coach Dennis Allen. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 17, 2022

Allen was hired as the Saints next head coach following the retirement of longtime New Orleans leader Sean Payton. Before that, he’d served as the team’s defensive coordinator since 2015.

Earlier this week, former NFL head coach Jay Gruden, Colts running backs coach Scottie Montgomery and Cowboys wide receivers coach Robert Prince each interviewed for the Saints’ offensive coordinator job. Amidst these interviews, rumors indicated that Carmichael would stay on staff but take a new role in 2022.

Obviously, these rumors were not true. Carmichael will remain in the same position that he’s held for the last 13 seasons.

It will surely be interesting to see what a Pete-Carmichael-run offense without Sean Payton looks like in 2022.