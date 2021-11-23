Saints Reportedly Re-Sign Former First-Round Pick

The Saints have reportedly decided to bring back receiver Kevin White.

White was waived from the 53-man roster a few days ago before New Orleans’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles but now, he looks to be back in the fold.

Saints re-signed Kevin White, per source — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) November 23, 2021

White has had a few opportunities this season but hasn’t been able to make a lot of plays. In four games, he has just one reception for 38 yards.

White is a former 2015 first-round pick out of West Virginia and started his career with the Chicago Bears. His best season thus far was in 2016 when he finished with 19 receptions for 187 yards.

For his career, White has only 323 yards on 26 receptions but has been targeted 53 times. He’s had some drop problems and injury trouble ever since he got drafted.

New Orleans may go into Thursday’s matchup against Buffalo pretty shorthanded on offense, so that could be a reason why White is back in the fold.

Alvin Kamara has been banged up the last few weeks, as has Ty Montgomery, Ryan Ramcyzk, Terron Armstead and others.

The Saints are fighting for their playoff lives and have to be hoping White can provide something to get them back on track.

Kickoff on Thanksgiving for Saints-Bills will be at 8:20 p.m. ET.