Saints Reportedly Sign Demario Davis To Extension: Fans React
The New Orleans Saints have agreed to an updated contract with veteran linebacker Demario Davis.
ESPN NFL insider Field Yates provided monetary details of the contract extension.
- $2M in incentives in 2022-2024 ($6M max)
- His 2023 base salary drops from $8.5M to $8.25M, but he adds a $250K workout bonus and $1M of that salary is guaranteed
- No cap impact on 2022
The deal is a one-year extension that now has Davis signed through the 2024 season. He has the ability to earn $14 million in 2024 — $10 million in base salary, $2 million in roster bonuses and $2 million in incentives.
The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.
"MOST UNDERRATED LB IN THE LEAGUE!" one excited Saints fan wrote.
"He deserves to be a top paid player and hopefully he retires a Saint," another added.
Davis, a former New York Jet and Cleveland Brown, joined the Saints organization in 2018. Through his second season in New Orleans, he earned first-team All-Pro honors. The 33-year-old linebacker logged 445 tackles, 16.0 sacks and 64 starts through the first four years of his career with the Saints.
Davis will look to further his reputation as a Saints fan-favorite with yet another solid season in 2022.