Saints Reportedly Sign Demario Davis To Extension: Fans React

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 23: Demario Davis #56 of the New Orleans Saints reacts after recovering a fumble during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 23, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints have agreed to an updated contract with veteran linebacker Demario Davis.

ESPN NFL insider Field Yates provided monetary details of the contract extension.

$2M in incentives in 2022-2024 ($6M max)

His 2023 base salary drops from $8.5M to $8.25M, but he adds a $250K workout bonus and $1M of that salary is guaranteed

No cap impact on 2022

The deal is a one-year extension that now has Davis signed through the 2024 season. He has the ability to earn $14 million in 2024 — $10 million in base salary, $2 million in roster bonuses and $2 million in incentives.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"MOST UNDERRATED LB IN THE LEAGUE!" one excited Saints fan wrote.

"He deserves to be a top paid player and hopefully he retires a Saint," another added.

Davis, a former New York Jet and Cleveland Brown, joined the Saints organization in 2018. Through his second season in New Orleans, he earned first-team All-Pro honors. The 33-year-old linebacker logged 445 tackles, 16.0 sacks and 64 starts through the first four years of his career with the Saints.

Davis will look to further his reputation as a Saints fan-favorite with yet another solid season in 2022.