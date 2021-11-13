Saints Reportedly Sign Former First-Round WR To Active Roster

It’s no secret that the New Orleans Saints are lacking at the wide receiver position. So on Saturday, the team made a move to help combat this issue.

According to NFL insider Field Yates, the Saints have signed Kevin White to the 53-man active roster.

The Saints have signed WR Kevin White to their 53-man roster. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 13, 2021

After a stellar collegiate career with the West Virginia Mountaineers, White established himself as one of the top wide receivers in the 2015 NFL Draft class. With this highly-touted rating, he was ultimately selected by the Chicago Bears with the seventh-overall pick in the draft — behind only WR Amari Cooper at No. 4.

Unfortunately for White and the Bears, his potential ultimately went untapped. After signing a four-year rookie contract with Chicago, he suffered a shin injury that ended his first NFL season before it even began. From then on, injury issues plagued the young receiver — leading to his release from the Bears in 2018.

Since then, White has spent time between the practice and active rosters of the Cardinals, 49ers and now Saints.

White has been active for two games this season. One against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 and another in Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, logging one reception for 38 yards on three targets.

The Saints will face off against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.