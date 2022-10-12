Saints Reportedly Signed Veteran Running Back Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS - DECEMBER 19: A helmet of the New Orleans Saints sits on the ground before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at the Louisiana Superdome on December 19, 2009 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Not that the New Orleans Saints need any obvious help in their running game after an incredible ground performance against the Seattle Seahawks this week, but the Saints are adding a noteworthy running to their backfield this week.

According to Saints insider Nick Underhill, the Saints are signing veteran running back Jordan Howard to their practice squad. Per the report, the move comes on the heels of injuries to backup running backs Latavius Murray and Tony Jones Jr.

Murray and Jones have combined for 85 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown this season as the team rides Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram as their 1-2 combo.

Howard is in his seventh NFL season but entered the year without a team. He spent the 2021 season with the Philadelphia Eagles, rushing for 406 yards and three touchdowns in seven games.

Jordan Howard was a fifth-round pick out of Indiana in 2016 and had an amazing rookie season for the Chicago Bears, contributing over 1,600 yards and seven touchdowns from scrimmage.

Over the next two seasons in Chicago, Howard would go over 1,000 yards from scrimmage each time.

The Bears traded Howard to the Eagles in 2019 and he played a little over half the season before a shoulder injury ended his season. Howard signed with the Miami Dolphins the following year but was waived midseason.

The Eagles brought Howard back for a second stint in the middle of the 2020 season and kept him on for the 2021 season.

Now he's with the Saints for his fourth NFL team in as many years.