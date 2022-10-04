Saints Reportedly Signing Former All-Pro Defensive Back

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: A New Orleans Saints helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints are signing veteran cornerback Chris Harris Jr. to their practice squad, per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

Following Sunday's heartbreaking loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London, the Saints also signed defensive back Jordan Brown and running back Adam Prentice to their practice squad roster.

Harris, 33, has yet to take the field in 2022. After going unselected in the 2011 draft, the former Kansas Jayhawk spent his first nine NFL seasons with the Denver Broncos — earning four Pro-Bowl selections and one All-Pro honor.

Harris suited up for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020 and 2021. This past season, he logged 37 tackles, six passes defended and one interception.

Saints starting safety Marcus Maye missed Week 4 with a rib injury and is questionable to play this coming weekend. Defensive backs Smoke Monday and Alontae Taylor are both on the injured reserve.

The Saints will look to bounce back in Week 5 with a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.