The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Saints Reportedly Signing Former Patriots Wide Receiver

A New Orleans Saints helmet sitting on the field.BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 13: A New Orleans Saints helmet sits on the turf before the start of the Saints and Baltimore Ravens preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 13, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

In wake of the team’s injuries, the Saints are reportedly adding a former Patriots receiver to the roster.

On Tuesday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport announced New Orleans is signing wide receiver Malcolm Perry.

Former #Patriots WR Malcolm Perry, recently waived off IR, is signing with the #Saints,” Rapoport tweeted. “He’ll start on the practice squad with a plan for quick promotion.”

Perry, a former Navy quarterback, was drafted in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft by Miami. Perry was drafted as a receiver and appeared in nine games with the Dolphins.

When the 5-foot-10, 190-pound receiver was claimed off waivers by New England, some thought the Pats might’ve found their next Julian Edelman.

The Navy product was placed on IR back in September with a foot injury with a plan to serve as depth at WR once he was healthy.

The Saints injuries have piled up this season. New Orleans has suffered crippling injuries at quarterback, tackle, running back, and receiver.

Perhaps Perry could see some time on the field once he’s promoted to the active roster. New Orleans can seemingly use all the help it can get.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.