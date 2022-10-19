Saints Sign New Quarterback: Fans React

FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 26: Saints helmets during a game between the New England Patriots and the New Orleans Saints on September 26, 2021 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints brought a familiar face back to the practice squad.

The team signed Jake Luton back to the practice squad just a few hours ago. It's been an interesting season for Luton, who has been moved around the Saints roster in recent weeks.

He signed with the team in September and was elevated to the active roster not long later. However, he was waived from the team just a few days ago before making his return today.

"Is Jake Luton about to start Thursday?" another fan asked.

"Hands down the most closely I’ve followed for who will the QB for a Thursday night game," said another fan.

At least one fan is ready to throw just about anyone else at quarterback given the team's recent struggles.

"Start Jake Luton f*** it," said a third fan.

Luton started three games for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020, but hasn't seen much action since.

New Orleans and Arizona face off on Thursday Night Football. The game begins at 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video.