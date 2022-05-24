Saints Signed A New Tight End On Tuesday

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints announced a series of roster moves.

The team waived defensive back Jack Koerner and signed veteran tight end Kahale Warring. "The New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed unrestricted free agent TE Kahale Warring and waived DB Jack Koerner," the team said in a statement.

Here's more about Warring, from the release:

Warring (pronounced kah-HALL-ay WHERE-ing), 6-5, 252, was originally selected by the Houston Texans in the third round (86th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of San Diego State. After playing in seven games for Houston in 2020 and recording three receptions for 35 yards, he appeared in one game for Buffalo and one contest for Jacksonville in 2021.

Coming out of college, analysts thought Warring could become a legitimate threat for the Houston Texans. Unfortunately, he never lived up to that potential in two seasons with the team.

During the 2021 season, he had a cup of coffee with four different NFL teams. He spent limited time with the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars.