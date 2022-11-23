Saints Star Could Return To Practice This Week

FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 26: Saints helmets during a game between the New England Patriots and the New Orleans Saints on September 26, 2021 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints could be getting one of their best players back at practice this week.

According to John Hendrix of Sports Illustrated, Saints star cornerback Marshon Lattimore is going to try and practice this week. Lattimore hasn't played since Week Five as he continues to battle an abdomen injury.

Lattimore's return would obviously be a big boost to the Saints' defense. He's been one of the best cover corners in the league over the past five seasons as his ability to shut down the opposition's top target is a sight to behold.

In five games this season, he's racked up 15 total tackles (10 solo), and two passes defended. In the five prior seasons, he's finished with 50+ tackles and 10+ passes defended.

There's a chance that he could be healthy enough to play on Sunday against the 49ers, but it's more likely that he returns the following week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Seeing Lattimore go up against Mike Evans in his first game back would be quite the treat.