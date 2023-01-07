Saints Star Has Blunt Response When Asked If He'd Play For Browns

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 19: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fumbles the ball as he is hit by Cameron Jordan #94 of the New Orleans Saints during the 4th quarter of the game at Raymond James Stadium on December 19, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

A lot of big names are set to hit free agency this offseason and a lot more could wind up being surprise cuts or trades. But one New Orleans Saints star was blunt about his prospects of joining the Cleveland Browns.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Saints pass rusher Cameron Jordan was asked if he would consider joining the Browns if he hits free agency. Jordan bluntly replied that after recently playing there, he never wants to play in Cleveland - no matter how much money they offered him.

"After playing there two games ago… it affirmed my previous notions… No amount of money could get me there," Jordan wrote, adding a few nauseous emojis.

Jordan's message has been going viral with over 3,500 likes, 444,000 views and 300 retweets since yesterday - and a lot of angry Browns fans swarming his replies:

"Wow…Cleveland Ohio is an amazing city with passionate fans and beautiful lake front views. Hater," one user replied.

"This man has always hated Cleveland. He doesn’t miss a chance to s-t on the browns," wrote another.

"Rude...." a third wrote.

There's clearly no love lost between Cam Jordan and the city of Cleveland. But he's far from the first NFL player to openly have a problem with the city.

Suffice it to say, we can narrow down the list of teams the Saints' all-time leading pass rusher will play for in 2023 to 31.