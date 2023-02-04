Saints Star Has Hilarious Reaction To Tom Brady's Retirement

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 19: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fumbles the ball as he is hit by Cameron Jordan #94 of the New Orleans Saints during the 4th quarter of the game at Raymond James Stadium on December 19, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Cam Jordan is thrilled that Tom Brady has finally called it a career.

The New Orleans Saints star pass rusher was asked about Brady's retirement during a media session at the Pro Bowl and had a great quote about it.

“We’re glad he’s out of the division. Tampa Bay will probably go back to…where Tampa Bay has been," Jordan said.

Jordan is referencing how the Bucs were before Brady got there. They were usually a team that was in the basement of the NFC South but that changed when Brady signed with them heading into the 2020 season.

The NFC South is now wide open heading into next season. The Saints have as good of a chance as anyone to take it, especially if they're able to upgrade at quarterback this offseason.

Jordan will be happy to hopefully beat the Bucs at least once next season after the Saints got swept by them in 2022.