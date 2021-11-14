The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Saints Wide Receiver Suffers Gruesome Finger Injury

A closeup of a New Orleans Saints helmet on the football field.NEW ORLEANS - DECEMBER 19: A helmet of the New Orleans Saints sits on the ground before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at the Louisiana Superdome on December 19, 2009 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ty Montgomery has been taken to the locker room with an apparent finger injury.

It did not look good.

Montgomery, 28, appeared to seriously injure his pinky finger while going to the turf on Sunday afternoon in Tennessee.

Montgomery’s pinkie finger appeared to look like it was going sideways.

For those interested in watching the injury, it can be seen below.

Warning: This is graphic.

Yeah, no one’s finger is supposed to look like that.

New Orleans and Tennessee are currently tied, 0-0, on Sunday afternoon. This afternoon’s game is airing on CBS.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.