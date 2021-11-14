Saints Wide Receiver Suffers Gruesome Finger Injury

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ty Montgomery has been taken to the locker room with an apparent finger injury.

It did not look good.

Montgomery, 28, appeared to seriously injure his pinky finger while going to the turf on Sunday afternoon in Tennessee.

Ty Montgomery just became a member of the FUFC: Effed up finger club — trey wingo (@wingoz) November 14, 2021

Montgomery’s pinkie finger appeared to look like it was going sideways.

Ty Montgomery's pinkie looked like it was going sideways. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) November 14, 2021

For those interested in watching the injury, it can be seen below.

Warning: This is graphic.

I’m not doctor but I’m pretty sure a finger isn’t supposed to look like that. pic.twitter.com/Mm6IO27xeT — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) November 14, 2021

Yeah, no one’s finger is supposed to look like that.

New Orleans and Tennessee are currently tied, 0-0, on Sunday afternoon. This afternoon’s game is airing on CBS.