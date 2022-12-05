Saints Will Reportedly Have Big Absence On Monday Night

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: A New Orleans Saints helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly going to be down their top cover corner for Monday night's primetime rivalry matchup with the Bucs.

Per the NFL Network's Sara Walsh, "I’m told Saints CB Marshon Lattimore won’t play tonight despite being limited in practice this week. Just not quite ready yet to return from an injury."

Lattimore has been sidelined for several weeks now with an abdomen injury and prior to this week hadn't practiced since Week 5.

The four-time Pro Bowler was listed as questionable leading up to the game after limited practice sessions. And now we'll have to wait for another chapter in the feud between he and Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans.

The last time the pair matched up in Week 2, Evans was hit with a one-game suspension after jumping in and fighting the New Orleans star.