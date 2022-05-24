Sam Darnold "Confident" He Can Be 1 Of Best QBs In NFL

CHARLOTTE, NC - AUGUST 27: Sam Darnold #14 of the Carolina Panthers calls the play from the line of scrimmage against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on August 27, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Keane/Getty Images)

Sam Darnold has some big-time confidence heading into the 2022 season.

Darnold spoke during the Panthers' OTAs on Tuesday and thinks that he can be one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

"I'm confident I can be one of the best quarterbacks in the league," Darnold said. "There were times last year when my feet got very...just loose is a good term. Chaotic."

The Panthers will hope that Darnold is right after he struggled mightily last season. He finished the season with 2,527 yards passing, nine touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

Darnold was also banged up throughout the season, so that could've contributed to his not-so-good numbers too.

Before he got to Carolina. it was more of the same in New York as a member of the Jets. In three seasons, Darnold had 45 touchdown passes and 39 interceptions off 8,097 yards through the air.

We'll have to see if Darnold can put it all together this season.