Sam Darnold Expresses Confidence: NFL World Reacts

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 12: Sam Darnold #14 of the Carolina Panthers looks on prior to the game against the New York Jets at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold made a comment that had the football world buzzing.

When asked about his ability on the football field, the former No. 3 overall pick suggested has what it takes to be one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Darnold said he was "confident" that he could get to that level of play.

Of course, that led to plenty of reaction from fans around social media suggesting otherwise. There were more than a few jokes going around at Darnold's expense.

"I am also confident that I can be one of the best quarterbacks in the league," one fan said.

"Yes but did he specify which league," said another fan suggesting Darnold could play in a different professional league - instead of the NFL.

"The Canadian Football League?" another fan questioned.

"I'm confident that I can be a billionaire tomorrow," yet another fan said.

Darnold hasn't played up to his potential - or at least the potential that goes along with being the No. 3 overall pick - at any point during his NFL career. If he doesn't play well in 2022, he might not get another shot at being a starting quarterback in the league.