Sam Darnold Had Honest Reaction To Christian McCaffrey Trade

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 12: Sam Darnold #14 of the Carolina Panthers looks on prior to the game against the New York Jets at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

If and when Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold returns to the playing field this year, he won't have star running back Christian McCaffrey lining up next to him.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Darnold had a surprising admission to yesterday's blockbuster McCaffrey trade. He said he was "pretty bummed out" to learn that he had been moved to San Francisco.

"(He was) probably one of the best - if not the best - teammates I've ever had as well. A really great friend too. It's tough, but at the end of the day I get both sides. Woke up, saw the news, had my initial thoughts, was pretty bummed out but at the end of the day it's part of the business..." Darnold said.

The San Francisco got a handful of second and third day NFL Draft picks in exchange for their All-Pro running back. And more players could be moving soon.

Prior to the 2021 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers traded for Sam Darnold thinking that the combination of Darnold, Christian McCaffrey, Robbie Anderson, DJ Moore and others would fuel a playoff run or even a Super Bowl run.

Fast forward 18 months and half of those players have since been traded while Darnold is the second or third option for the Panthers quarterback on a good day.

Darnold is far from the only person in Charlotte who is "bummed out" over how things have gone this season.