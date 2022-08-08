Sam Darnold Reveals What He Was Told About Trade Rumor

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 12: Sam Darnold #14 of the Carolina Panthers looks on prior to the game against the New York Jets at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

As the quarterback battle continues in Charlotte, Sam Darnold has been the subject of trade rumors; something he says he addressed with Panthers GM Scott Fitterer on Monday.

Speaking at the team's post-practice press conference, the former third overall pick said it wasn't even something he had known about going into their conversation.

“I talked to Scott and he said not to worry about it,” Darnold told media members. “So, to be honest, before he even talked to me, I didn’t even see it. So, like I said, like I continue to say, I’m going to continue to do me and do what I can to put myself in a good position and put this team in a good position.”

If the Panthers are indeed shopping Darnold, his fifth-year option salary is reportedly getting in the way of Carolina finding a viable trade partner. The 25-year-old is set to make nearly $19 million in guaranteed money this season.

Darnold is reportedly still in the hunt for the Panthers starting job. Although, coach Matt Rhule has said he won't make any decision at the QB spot until after Week 2 of the preseason.