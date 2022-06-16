Sam Darnold Would Start Right Now: NFL World Reacts

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 15: Sam Darnold #14 of the Carolina Panthers warms up before the preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 15, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Earlier Thursday afternoon, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule revealed who would be the team's starting quarterback - if they played a game right now.

"If we played today," Sam [Darnold] would be our quarterback," Rhule told reporters. The Panthers coach then left the door open for the team to potential make a "significant" upgrade at the quarterback position.

He didn't openly name Baker Mayfield or Jimmy Garoppolo, but they would be the two best quarterbacks on the trade market. It's safe to say fans aren't loving the comments from Rhule.

"'If we played today our starting QB would be our QB,'" one fan jokingly said. "Thanks for clearing that up, Matthew."

"Please make it stop," one fan said.

Other fans still think there's time to find a new starting quarterback.

"Checking the schedule....nope. No game today so...." the fan said.

The new comments from Rhule come just a week after he praised Darnold.

“I thought Sam was outstanding today,” Rhule said last Wednesday, via ProFootballTalk. “Probably his best practice since he’s been here.”

Will Darnold be the team's starting quarterback when the 2022 season kicks off?