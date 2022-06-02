Sam Pittman Lands Extension: College Football World Reacts

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - SEPTEMBER 26: Head Coach Sam Pittman of the Arkansas Razorbacks directs his team during warmups before a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Razorback Stadium on September 26, 2020 in Fayetteville, Arkansas (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Coming off their best season in a decade, the Arkansas Razorbacks believe they have a keeper in head coach Sam Pittman. And they've rewarded him accordingly.

On Thursday, Arkansas announced a contract extension for Pittman that runs through 2026. It also gives him a decent pay raise, boosting his salary from $3 million to $5 million per year. The contract also includes incentives for any seven-win season he has over its duration.

Pittman led the Razorbacks to a 9-4 season, culminating in a win over Penn State in the Outback Bowl. Their nine wins were the most in a season since 2011.

Arkansas fans and media figures are all congratulating Pittman for his contract. Most believe it's well-deserved and that the football program is in good hands with him:

The 60-year-old head coach had over 35 years of coaching experience before being hired by Arkansas in 2020. His only prior head coaching experience came with the Hutchinson Blue Dragons at the junior college ranks in the early-1990s.

But nearly a decade of SEC assistant coaching experience must have prepared Pittman for the rigors of a top head coaching job. And the results have clearly manifested on the field.

Pittman will be hard-pressed to replicate his success in 2022 though. Arkansas' non-conference schedule includes Cincinnati, BYU and Liberty on top of their SEC West rivals.

