Sam Pittman Reportedly Fired Coach After Latest Arkansas Loss

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 25: Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman talks to a referee during the Southwest Classic college football game between the Texas A&M Aggies and Arkansas Razorbacks on September 25, 2021 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman reportedly fired strength and conditioning coach Jamil Walker after the Razorbacks' most recent loss to the Missouri Tigers.

Walker was fired after a 29-27 loss in the Battle Line Rivalry on Friday, per Tom Murphy of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Pittman said the Razorbacks were “physically dominated” in the loss.

Walker received a raise to $425,000 per year and an extension through February 2024 back in March. This was the second straight offseason the strength coach received a pay raise.

Walker was one of Pittman's first hires when he joined the Arkansas program in 2019. The pair previously spent time together with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Arkansas finished its 2022 regular season with a 6-6 record and 3-5 record in SEC play.