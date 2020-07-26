Sam Ponder Reveals Her Favorite Guest Picker On College GameDay

Sam Ponder is no longer a part of ESPN’s College GameDay, but the host played a major role on the college football pregame show for several years.

The Sunday NFL Countdown host was reminiscing on her time with College GameDay on Saturday. Ponder was sharing photos on her Instagram Story of several notable College GameDay guest pickers.

Ponder even revealed her favorite College GameDay celebrity guest picker of all-time: Charles Barkley.

“Forever my (Phoenix) heart’s fave,” Ponder wrote.

ESPN’s College GameDay is one of the most-successful shows in the network’s history. The college football pregame show goes to a different game-day site every week of the season. A celebrity guest picker, usually with ties to the home school, is brought on at the end of the show to make game picks.

Longtime analyst Kirk Herbstreit spoke about the guest picker process last year.

“We try to come up with ideas or they’ll ask me about this guy or girl or woman,” Herbstreit said. “Does this make sense or does this make sense? They’ll occasionally ask me my opinion but we have other people who are trying to come up with the names and who might be a good fit for the week.”

ESPN’s College GameDay will be a part of the 2020 college football season this fall – as long as the season happens.

“If there is college football there will be College GameDay. Period,” ESPN senior vice president Lee Fitting told the Associated Press.