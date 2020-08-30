Sam Ponder Has A Message For Her Sunday Countdown Analysts

The 2020 NFL regular season is less than two weeks away.

The 2020 season will begin on Thursday, Sept. 10, when the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs take on the Houston Texans. Two weeks from today, the first full Sunday of football will take place.

Who’s excited?

ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown certainly is.

“ONLY TWO WEEKS UNTIL THERE’S NFL FOOTBALL ON SUNDAYS,” they tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

ONLY TWO WEEKS UNTIL THERE'S NFL FOOTBALL ON SUNDAYS 🏈 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) August 30, 2020

The show’s host, Sam Ponder, appears to be excited, too. And she’s sent a message to her fellow Countdown analysts on Twitter.

Ponder wants some better competition on game picks from her colleagues.

“This time two weeks from now we’ll be making picks on Countdown. Anybody but Rex gonna compete with with me this year,” she joked, tweeting at Randy Moss, Teddy Bruschi and Matt Hasselbeck.

This time two weeks from now we’ll be making picks on Countdown. Anybody but Rex gonna compete with with me this year @RandyMoss @TedyBruschi @Hasselbeck 😏😂 https://t.co/IPkkVR1QEV — Sam Ponder (@sam_ponder) August 30, 2020

The first full Sunday of the 2020 NFL regular season should be a good one.

Among the notable games: Cam Newton and the Patriots taking on the Miami Dolphins; Tom Brady and the Buccaneers taking on Drew Brees and the Saints; Dak Prescott and the Cowboys playing the Rams in their new Los Angeles stadium.

The 2020 NFL regular season can’t get here soon enough, but thankfully, it’s approaching fast.