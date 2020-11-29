Sam Ponder Reacts To A Crazy NFL Weekend So Far

It’s been a crazy 2020 NFL regular season, but things have really gotten out of control over the past couple of days.

This week has been especially crazy, with the Baltimore Ravens having a team outbreak, the Dallas Cowboys getting crushed on Thanksgiving, the Detroit Lions firing their head coach and general manager and the Denver Broncos having to play without a quarterback today.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter summed up what happened on Saturday:

To sum up this Saturday: Ravens’ Reserve/COVID list grew to 18 players. Lions did a housecleaning. The 49ers have no place to play. And the Broncos have no quarterbacks.

That’s a lot happening.

Sam Ponder, ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown host, summed up her reaction to the news on social media. It’s going to be an eventful show for her and her colleagues today.

“How many times have you rewritten your rundown and script for tomorrow?” one fan asked Ponder.

“I’d LOL but it’s not funny,” she said back.

ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown is set to air from 10 a.m. E.T. to 1 p.m. E.T. It’s shaping up to be a pretty eventful show heading into this afternoon’s NFL games.