Sam Ponder Teases “Exciting News” Ahead Of The NFL Season

The 2020 NFL regular season, which will be unlike any season in league history, kicks off this Thursday night. The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are set to host the Houston Texans in the first game of the year.

We’re exactly one week away from the first full Sunday of the season. Week 1 is highlighted by several notable matchups, including New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay, New England vs. Miami and Dallas vs. Los Angeles.

ESPN NFL host Sam Ponder is pumped for the season to open up.

The Sunday NFL Countdown host posted a message on her Instagram Story one week away from the first show of the season.

“One week from today the band is back together at 10 a.m. E.T. on ESPN,” she wrote. “Some exciting news coming soon.”

The first Sunday NFL Countdown of the year is set for Sept. 13. It’ll air from 10 a.m. E.T. to 1 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.

That game will be televised on NBC.