Leading up to kick off of Thursday night's showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers, fans were looking forward to an incredible quarterback matchup.

Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes and Chargers star Justin Herbert were the main stars of tonight's game. However, fans were also interested to see how the broadcast crew would do.

Legendary play-by-play man Al Michaels teamed up with college football star analyst Kirk Herbstreit. During the fourth quarter of tonight's game, fellow ESPN star Sam Ponder had a thought that the college football world loved.

"Herbie's voice plus warchant has me all kind of confused," she said.

Ponder's husband, Christian, played his collegiate football at Florida State, which has the same warchant as Chiefs fans.