Look: College Basketball Team Has 102 Points At Halftime

It’s pretty rare for a college basketball team to score more than 100 points in a game, but one team did it in a single half on Wednesday night.

Samford is taking on Greenville on Wednesday night. The Bulldogs, led by head coach Bucky McMillan, had 102 points at halftime this evening.

McMillan’s team leads Greenville, 102-50, through 20 minutes of play.

“We’re just gonna leave this here…. ” the team’s official Twitter account tweeted.

Samford’s head coach, Bucky McMillan, is making his college basketball debut. He was hired by the school out of a high school program.

Oh my god. BuckyBall is on the loose in his debut as a college head coach https://t.co/r4TqK83bgl — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) November 26, 2020

Sports Illustrated covered McMillan’s hire back in April:

The athletic director at Samford hired Bucky McMillan last week to be his new basketball coach. McMillan’s previous college coaching experience: not a minute. The 36-year-old had been the head coach for 12 years at Mountain Brook High School, just a few miles away from Samford’s campus in Birmingham, Ala. Before that he coached the Mountain Brook junior varsity team at age 22, and as a teenager he led a couple of local AAU teams. That’s hardly the tried-and-true path to a Division I head-coaching job. John Wooden did it, going from South Bend Central High to Indiana State in 1946 (with a two-year Navy hitch in World War II interrupting his high school tenure). After two years in Terre Haute, he moved to UCLA. You may be familiar with his work there.

It’s just one half of basketball, but things appear to be working out so far.

Samford 145, Greenville 74 with 9:00 2H. And if you think Samford is just jacking up 3s, the answer is no. Bulldogs with 86 points in the paint. — Joseph Goodman (@JoeGoodmanJr) November 26, 2020

It will be very interesting to see how Samford fares the rest of the season.