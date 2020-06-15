Sammy Sosa Explains Why His Skin Has Gotten Lighter

ESPN’s Long Gone Summer, a “30 for 30” on the epic 1998 home run race between Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa, is on right now.

Sosa, who played for the Chicago Cubs from 1992-2004, hit 66 home runs that season. He broke the MLB record, but McGwire broke it by more, hitting 70 bombs that season.

The former Cubs star no longer looks like he did during his playing days. His skin complexion has gotten much lighter over the years.

Fans watching the documentary on ESPN are pointing out how different Sosa looks now compared to then.

Getting sad every time I see what Sammy Sosa's done to himself. pic.twitter.com/UcZzQOwwGi — DeAntae Prince (@DeAntae) June 15, 2020

Sosa has previously explained what’s going on with his skin. He says his lighter skin is a result of a cream he uses.

“It’s a bleaching cream that I apply before going to bed and whitens my skin some,” Sosa said in a 2009 interview with Univision.

“What happened was that I had been using the cream for a long time and that, combined with the bright TV lights, made my face look whiter than it really is. I don’t think I look like Michael Jackson.”

Sosa has been criticized by some for his lighter complexion, but he said he doesn’t care about the critics.

“Those people they sometimes criticize me, they don’t know me, they don’t put food on my table and they don’t pay my bills,” he told NBC Sports Chicago.

Long Gone Summer is currently airing on ESPN.