Sammy Watkins Makes Pick Between Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 12: Sammy Watkins #14 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on after the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images) Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Sammy Watkins has been fortunate enough to play with two of the greatest quarterback talents of this era. But according to the former fourth overall pick, it's not that close.

Asked about Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes, the Packers wideout had this to say:

Patrick Mahomes is incredibly good, but A-Rod is on a whole other level.

Watkins spent three seasons catching balls from Mahomes in Kansas City, helping the Chiefs end their 50-year Super Bowl drought in 2019.

During that time he saw Patrick Lavon Mahomes II do things that we haven't really seen before from the quarterback position.

That said, the same can be said for Aaron Rodgers during his ascent from Brett Favre understudy to eventual four-time MVP and Super Bowl champion.

Which QB are you riding with?