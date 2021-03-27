Sammy Watkins Reacts To Signing With Baltimore Ravens

Coming off a 2020 season as the worst passing offense in the NFL, the Baltimore Ravens should be thrilled to land a free-agent prospect like Sammy Watkins.

By looking at Watkins’ reaction to his signing, you can tell that feeling is mutual.

“I want to thank the ravens organization and coaches for the opportunity,” the seventh-year wide receiver wrote on Twitter. “I cannot wait to get started with the guys this year will be one to remember for along time..! Let’s go ravens….! #FLOCKGANG”

On Friday evening, the free-agent wideout signed a one-year, $6 million deal ($5 million guaranteed) with the Baltimore franchise. The news of this deal came right on the heels of former Ravens wide receiver Willie Snead signing with the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency.

There’s no doubt that Watkins is a talented receiver option, but his biggest downfall is his availability. Battling through various injuries in his career, the last time the former No. 4 overall pick played a full 16-game season was during his rookie year with the Buffalo Bills.

When Watkins was healthy this past season, he was the third option on a potent Kansas City Chiefs passing attack (behind Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill). Unfortunately, hamstring and calf injuries held him out of six games regular season games in 2020 — limiting him to just 421 yards and two touchdowns through 10 games.

If he can remain healthy next season, Watkins has the potential to be the No. 1 receiver on this young Baltimore corps.

With no receivers logging 1,000+ yards in 2020, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown led the team with 769 yards. Tight end Mark Andrews came in next on the list with 701 yards.

Clearly starved for wide receiver talent, Watkins should have an immediate impact in the Ravens’ pass game.