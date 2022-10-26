Sammy Watkins Unbothered By Aaron Rodgers: NFL World Reacts

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 11: Sammy Watkins #11 of the Green Bay Packers on the field against the Minnesota Vikings in the second quarter of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Vikings defeated the Packers 23-7. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images) David Berding/Getty Images

During his weekly appearance with The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had some blunt words for his Green Bay teammates.

"Guys who are making too many mistakes, shouldn't be playing. Gotta start cutting some reps. Maybe guys who aren't playing, maybe give them a chance," he said.

Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins wasn't offended by these comments from his superstar quarterback. In fact, he agrees with Rodgers' take.

“If you’re not performing or executing … then I’m with Aaron. If I’m not playing well and I’m freaking up and busting plays, get me out of the game because that’s not helping the team," Watkins said, per team insider Matt Schneidman.

Watkins missed four games this season after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 2. He returned to the field this past weekend and reeled in two catches for 36 yards in a Week 7 loss to the Washington Commanders.

Rodgers, Watkins and the rest of the Packers squad will need to improve their play if they want to turn around this year's disappointing 3-4 season.

Green Bay will face off against the Buffalo Bills in a primetime matchup on Sunday night.