Samson Okunlola, No. 3 Offensive Tackle, Down To 9 Schools

One of the top recruits in the 2023 cycle narrowed his list down to nine schools on Thursday afternoon.

Samson Okunlola is a 6-foot-6, 295-pound offensive tackle out of Massachusetts. According to the 247Sports composite, he's the No. 3 offensive lineman and 31st overall prospect in his class.

After hearing from nearly every top program in the country, Okunlola is ready to narrow down his options.

The standout tackle will only consider Oregon, Oklahoma, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Penn State, Ohio State, Miami and Michigan State moving forward.

Okunlola has spoken about each of his finalists and had the most to say about the Florida Gators, courtesy of 247Sports.

"That is a nice spot. I am in Florida a little bit, so it's a nice spot. The Gators, they have two 0-line coaches (Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton) so that is really good, and they have a pretty good o-line room when it comes to coaches and GAs, so I like that as well. I have a pretty good chance to start early because they have a light o-line room right now."

