There’s Only 1 Undefeated Team Remaining In College Basketball

Bruce Pearl reacting during a basketball game.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MARCH 31: Head coach Bruce Pearl of the Auburn Tigers reacts to a play against the Kentucky Wildcats during the 2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament Midwest Regional at Sprint Center on March 31, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

There were multiple undefeated teams in college basketball heading into Wednesday night’s games. That is no longer the case.

Auburn, the No. 4 team in the country, was upset by Alabama on Wednesday evening.

The Crimson Tide dominated the Tigers, 83-64, handing Bruce Pearl’s team a major upset loss.

Auburn falls to 15-1 on the season.

That leaves just one undefeated team: San Diego State.

San Diego State is 18-0 on the season. The Aztecs are set to take on Nevada on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. E.T. on CBS Sports Network.


