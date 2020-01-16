There’s Only 1 Undefeated Team Remaining In College Basketball

There were multiple undefeated teams in college basketball heading into Wednesday night’s games. That is no longer the case.

Auburn, the No. 4 team in the country, was upset by Alabama on Wednesday evening.

The Crimson Tide dominated the Tigers, 83-64, handing Bruce Pearl’s team a major upset loss.

Auburn falls to 15-1 on the season.

NO LONGER UNDEFEATED! 🚨 Alabama upsets No. 4 Auburn to hand the Tigers their first loss of the season! #RollTide pic.twitter.com/eTZCIWiHuK — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) January 16, 2020

That leaves just one undefeated team: San Diego State.

MAP. For the first time in program history, the Aztecs are the last standing undefeated team in the nation. #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/q0Y6UxVLVs — Aztec M. Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) January 16, 2020

San Diego State is 18-0 on the season. The Aztecs are set to take on Nevada on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. E.T. on CBS Sports Network.