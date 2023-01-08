San Francisco 49ers Made NFL History Tonight Without Even Playing

SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 30: A San Francisco 49ers helmet on the sidelines during their preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

It's been a wild ride for the San Francisco 49ers this season. From the downs of losing Trey Lance early in the season, to Jimmy Garoppolo and the defense taking them on a roller coaster ride until the bye, to losing Garoppolo and having to turn to Brock Purdy.

But tonight the 49ers made NFL history and didn't even have to play a single game to do so. According to David Lombardi of The Athletic, with the Raiders' loss to the Chiefs today, the 49ers became the first team in NFL history to see all of their opponents lose the game after playing them.

Win or lose, all 15 of the teams the 49ers played this season lost the following week if they had a game to play. It's not clear if there's any correlation between those two things, but it's an absolutely bizarre first regardless.

Lombardi suggested that the 49ers' "uniquely physical style" might have played a factor, but that's only speculation.

What isn't speculation is that the 49ers have been one of the NFL's best teams for over two months. They're riding an NFL-best nine-game winning streak and long ago secured their second straight trip to the playoffs.

That nine-game winning streak was interrupted by a sudden change at quarterback with rookie Brock Purdy coming in for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo. But Purdy has handled himself more than well in relief of Garoppolo.

But the defense is the reason the 49ers are where they are. They've held 12 opponents to under 20 points this season and have the prohibitive favorite to win the Defensive Player of the Year in Nick Bosa.

All the 49ers need to make this season truly one for the history books is to finish the job and win a title.