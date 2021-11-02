San Francisco 49ers Reportedly Release Veteran Kicker

The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly cutting ties with veteran place kicker Joey Slye.

The Niners picked up Slye in Week 5 in response to an injury for starting kicker Robbie Gould. With Gould eligible to return this coming weekend, the team has elected to go back to its original option.

The #49ers have waived K Joey Slye, per the wire. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2021

Through three games with San Francisco, the Slye went 7-for-8 on field goal attempts and 2-for-4 on extra points. In this past weekend’s win over the Chicago Bears, the big-legged kicker went 4-for-5 on field goals — including one from 52 yards out.

Gould has missed the Niners’ last three games with a groin injury. Now designated to return from IR, the 17th-year kicker can return as soon as he’s ready.

And with the release of Slye, it appears that return will come in this weekend’s matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

Before his injury, Gould was 3-for-4 on field goals and 11-of-11 on extra points.