San Francisco 49ers Reportedly Sign Veteran WR

There have been a ton of roster moves made around the NFL on Tuesday and the 49ers are the latest team to join in.

They have signed receiver Devin Funchess to their practice squad, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Funchess hasn’t played in the NFL since 2019 after he decided to sit out the 2020 season due to COVID-19.

He was with the Green Bay Packers during this year’s preseason but was then released with an injury settlement. He suffered a hamstring injury during a joint practice with the Jets in late August and was placed on IR a couple of days before his release.

Funchess looks to be ready to go now and the 49ers have to be hoping he can contribute once he’s up to speed.

He saw a lot of success while he was with the Panthers and became one of Cam Newton’s favorite targets. In 2017, Funchess finished with 840 yards and eight touchdowns on 63 receptions.

In 2015, Funchess was also very instrumental in helping Carolina get to the Super Bowl. He finished with 473 yards and five touchdowns on 31 receptions as a rookie.

It remains to be seen if he is promoted to the 53-man roster for Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

Kickoff will be at 4:25 p.m. ET.