San Francisco 49ers Veteran Will Likely Be Released

San Francisco linebacker Dee Ford has been dismissed from 49ers minicamp, per multiple sources.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan says the Niners "do not expect him to be on our team" once he returns from an upcoming physical.

The expected release of Ford will save the Niners $1.1 million in cap space, but will also result in $5.8 million of dead money in 2022 and $8.6 million in 2023.

After beginning his NFL career with five seasons in Kansas City, Ford made his way to San Francisco in 2019. Over the past three seasons, he's made just two starts and appeared in 18 games. Through six games in 2021, he logged five tackles, 3.0 sacks and one forced fumble.

Ford, 31, will look to find a new home ahead of the 2022 NFL season.