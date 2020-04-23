Saquon Barkley Admits Which NFL Player Hit Him The Hardest

It’s been two years since the New York Giants selected Saquon Barkley at No. 2 overall. While the pick was a surprising one, Barkley has lived up to the hype.

Barkley, 23, has amassed 2,310 rushing yards and 1,159 receiving yards over the last two seasons. He was a Pro Bowler in 2018 and had a solid 2019 season despite missing three games due to injury.

The former Penn State star has taken some big hits over the course of his young NFL career, too. He recently revealed which player hit him the hardest.

“J.J. Watt,” Barkley said. “He got me pretty good (laughs). It was within the first few weeks of my rookie season. It was definitely a ‘welcome to the NFL’ moment for me. I remember it well.”

Watt is probably the answer to a lot of “who’s hit you the hardest” questions for NFL players.

Barkley has laid some wood, too. He’s one of the toughest NFL running backs to bring down in the open field.

Who will the hardest hitter in the 2020 NFL Draft class be?