Saquon Barkley Believes He's Better: NFL Fans React

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 30: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants reacts after scoring during the fourth quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on December 30, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Giants running back Saquon Barkley has seen his star fade a bit after back-to-back injury-plagued seasons.

But in a recent interview with the "2nd Wind Podcast," Barkley spoke on his mindset going into the upcoming year, saying he feel's like he's better than he ever was.

Do I feel like I’m back? I feel like I’m better to be completely honest. ... I always have the mindset of always being counted out. But now, it's actually here. ... Now I have the extra motivation to push me to go out there ... Now it's kill mindset. Now it's like, you know, [expletive] everybody, like I'm ready to go crazy. And I'mma let the world feel me.

Fans reacted to Barkley's comments on social media.

"Saquon back," one user replied.

"Let's get it," another tweeted at Saquon.

"Saquon is going to go off this year!" a Big Blue fan replied. And remember 'when them tables turn, stay on that side of the table!'"

"The internet has short term memory but I remember what you’re capable of 26."

Saquon will get his first chance to remind the football world in the Giants September 11 opener vs. Tennessee.