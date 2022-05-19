Saquon Barkley Expected To See Big Role In Passing Game

CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 07: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants scores a 57-yard receiving touchdown from Odell Beckham Jr. #13 against the Carolina Panthers in the second quarter during their game at Bank of America Stadium on October 7, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The New York Giants need to get Saquon Barkley back on track this season.

After playing just two games in 2020, the former No. 2 pick registered 856 scrimmage yards in 13 games last season. Unlocking the running back who dominated in Penn State and as a rookie should be a paramount priority for new head coach Brian Daboll.

That includes getting him more involved in the passing game.

While observing the Giants' practice, The Athletic's Dan Duggan noted "tons of empty sets and pre-snap motion." With Barkley frequently lining up in the slot, Duggan speculated that the fifth-year running back "is going to catch a ton of passes" if healthy.

In 2018, the Offensive Rookie of the Year caught 91 of 121 targets for 721 receiving yards and four touchdowns. However, the Giants haven't featured him nearly as much as a pass-catcher since. Barkley has 99 receptions in the last three seasons combined.

He's also struggled to find running lanes behind a suspect offensive line, adding more impetus to give Barkley opportunities in open space.

Only the Jacksonville Jaguars scored fewer points than the Giants last season. While they're bringing back Daniel Jones for another year, a new regime will look to revitalize Barkley in a revamped offense.