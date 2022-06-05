Saquon Barkley Getting Work At Wide Receiver: Fans React

LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 09: Running back Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants carries the ball in the second quarter against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on December 9, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Saquon Barkley needs to get back on track for the New York Giants. Along with staying healthy and regaining his efficiency as a runner, he'll look to rediscover his effectiveness in the pass-catching game.

The No. 2 pick caught 91 of 121 targets for 721 yards in 2018, comfortably taking home Offensive Rookie of the Year honors when combined with 1,307 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground. However, he only hauled in 41 of 57 targets for 263 receiving yards last season.

Based on early offseason observations, his receiving opportunities could skyrocket once more in 2022. ESPN's Jordan Raanan said the 25-year-old running back is getting a "ton" of receiving reps in offseason workouts.

Although Barkley struggled under Joe Judge's offense last season after only playing two games in 2020, fans are hopeful that the supremely talented Penn State alum can find his footing under a new coaching staff.

Ranaan isn't the first Giants beat reporter to make this observation. A little over two weeks ago, The Athletic's Dan Duggan speculated that Barkley "is going to catch a ton of passes" if healthy after seeing him frequently line up in empty-back sets.

The Giants still must find a way to successfully effectively implement these schemes beyond practice, and Barkley will have to stay on the field after missing 21 games over the past three seasons.

If Barkley's body, coaching staff, and supporting cast cooperate, he could be in store for a big bounce-back campaign.