Saquon Barkley Gives First Impression Of Giants Coach Brian Daboll

Saquon Barkley is now onto his third head coach as he heads into his fifth season with the New York Giants.

Following the short-lived tenures of Pat Shurmur and Joe Judge, the Giants have now hired former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as the program’s new leader.

Barkley is impressed with what he’s seen from Daboll so far.

“I love the energy, I love the conversation I had with him,” Barkley said, per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. “I think he and the G.M., Joe Schoen, they’re doing an amazing job right now. I can’t wait to get back in April.”

Barkley needs something to reenergize his NFL career. After winning offensive rookie of the year in 2018 with a stellar performance through his debut season, things have gone downhill for the 25-year-old running back. Missing nearly all of the 2020 season with a torn ACL, Barkley returned in 2021 and logged just 593 yards and two touchdowns through 13 games.

Daboll has indicated that Barkley will be a major factor in the Giants’ offense moving forward. Barkley seems to be a fan of the new head coach’s direction for the franchise.

“I think one, the energy that [Daboll’s] bringing and the conversations about the way he’s going to relate the offense to the players and make the system work for the players,” he added. “Obviously I think with Joe Schoen, what he’s going to do in free agency and the draft to build the team. I think we have the talent on the team. I truly don’t think we’re that far. We just have to keep working.”

Barkley is playing under a fifth-year option in 2022.