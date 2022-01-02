Saquon Barkley Had A Pretty Huge Game On Sunday

Giants running back Saquon Barkley quietly had a pretty big game on Sunday. And he did so on the field that he tore his ACL on in Week 2 of last season.

The two-time 1,000-yard rusher has had his share of injury struggles over the past couple years. But Barkley posted his first 100-yard rushing performance since 2019 against the Bears. Albeit in a loss.

Saquon Barkley with his first 100-yard rushing game since 2019. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) January 2, 2022

Barkley burst onto the scene for the New York Giants when they drafted him No. 2 overall out of Penn State. In his first two years with the G-Men, Barkley posted rushing totals of 1,307 and 1,003 respectively. Along with 27 total touchdowns.

Unfortunately for Barkley, the rest of the Giants team didn’t see the same success on Sunday. The Chicago Bears blew out New York 29-3.

The Giants passing attack was non-existent with Mike Glennon behind center. Completing just 4-11 pass attempts for 24 yards and two interceptions.

A reminder of just how ridiculously athletic Saquon Barkley is. #Giants #NFL pic.twitter.com/lW3EDrcYOc — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) December 19, 2021

Barkley’s 2021 season has been marred by injury to this point, but finishing out the season strong could at least give the 24-year-old RB a boost heading into what should be an interesting offseason in New York.

In 11 games this year, Saquon Barkley has a total of 705 scrimmage yards and four total touchdowns.