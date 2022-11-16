Saquon Barkley Has A 2-Word Nickname For Daniel Jones

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 14: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Daniel Jones #8 and Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants in action against the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium on September 14, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Steelers defeated the Giants 26-16. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Daniel Jones is one of the most athletically gifted quarterback's in the league.

The New York Giants signal caller is second on the team in rushing with 387 yards and three touchdowns so far this year. He ranks fourth in quarterback rushing yards, behind only Justin Fields, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen.

This rushing ability has earned Jones a hilarious nickname from superstar running back Saquon Barkley.

The Giants' leading rusher calls his quarterback "Vanilla Vick," referencing all-time great dual-threat QB Michael Vick.

Jones' running ability has been a big contributor to his team's success so far this season as the Giants are 7-2 on the year. In a Week 7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jones rushed for a career-high 107 yards and a touchdown.

Jones entered this season on the final year of his rookie contract with New York. With his improved play this season, the former first-round pick may have earned a longterm spot with the organization.