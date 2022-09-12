Saquon Barkley Has Brutally Honest Admission On First Win

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 03: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants warms up before a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome on October 03, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Saquon Barkley reminded a lot of NFL fans just how good he is on Sunday afternoon.

He came back with a vengeance and ran for 164 yards while also catching six passes for 30 yards. He even scored the go-ahead two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter that gave the New York Giants the win over the Tennessee Titans

He was asked about his performance following that big win and played it off a little bit.

“It’s just one game, to be honest,” Barkley said via ProFootballTalk. “That’s how I look at it. Obviously, at the end of the day, I’m excited to get the win. Personally, just got to keep coming in. Something that just keeps tickling me is that coach says, ‘Just enjoy the process.’ And that’s something I’ve been battling in the last few years with rehabbing and injuries. That’s been my mindset. No matter what, win, loss, or tie, I just want to come here with the same mindset and just keep enjoying the process and come to work every single day."

Barkley hasn't been himself the last couple of seasons due to injuries, but if he's fully back, that makes the Giants that much more dangerous.

The Giants will look to get to 2-0 next Sunday when they take on the Carolina Panthers.