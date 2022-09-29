Saquon Barkley Made Notable Phone Call After Loss To Cowboys

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 05: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants looks on before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night.

Not only did the Giants lose the game — they also lost a key wide receiver in Sterling Shepard, who suffered a season-ending ACL tear.

After this disappointing game, Barkley called up his former teammate Odell Beckham Jr.

“I actually just got off the phone with him last night, talking about [Shepard]. Odell, he’s a different cat — special, special player,” Barkley said during a recent interview with Tony Anderson of Sports Seriously. “I know that he’s doing everything he can in his rehab to come back even better, and you never know, maybe one day we’ll be back on the same team.”

Barkley didn't reveal the specifics of this conversation, but it's clear the star running back hopes to one day share the field with Beckham again.

OBJ is currently an NFL free agent. The former New York star is still recovering from the torn ACL he suffered during this past season's Super Bowl victory with the Los Angeles Rams.

There's no question the Giants need some help in the wide receiver department. Wan'Dale Robinson and Kadarius Toney are both dealing with injuries, and Kenny Golladay is struggling to produce.

Barkley and Beckham were teammates for one season in 2018.